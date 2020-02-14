Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Finds net in third period
Buchnevich scored a goal and led the team with five shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota on Thursday.
Buchnevich scored an odd one midway through the third period when his rebound bid in the slot ricocheted off two different players. The goal, Buchnevich's 12th of the season, drew the Rangers to within 3-2. He has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last nine games, with seven of those coming at even strength.
