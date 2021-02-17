Buchnevich scored his fourth goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.
A beautiful wrist shot from the left circle helped Buchnevich snap his three-game pointless drought. The Russian is up to four goals and five helpers through 14 games, which is more than adequate production given that he's on a checking line.
