Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Finishes season strong
Buchnevich was held scoreless on three shots in Saturday's season finale against the Penguins, finishing the season with 21 goals and 17 assists in 64 games.
Buchnevich spent some time in coach David Quinn's dog house early in the season, but he earned consistent playing time in the second half en route to a new career high in goals. The talented Russian showed great chemistry with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on the top line down the stretch, and the trio can be expected to open the 2019-20 campaign together barring a splashy offseason acquisition, which certainly can't be ruled out given New York's plentiful cap space.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Back in business Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Iffy for Wednesday's game•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scratched Monday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Surprise game-time call Monday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Carries offense in shootout loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...