Buchnevich was held scoreless on three shots in Saturday's season finale against the Penguins, finishing the season with 21 goals and 17 assists in 64 games.

Buchnevich spent some time in coach David Quinn's dog house early in the season, but he earned consistent playing time in the second half en route to a new career high in goals. The talented Russian showed great chemistry with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on the top line down the stretch, and the trio can be expected to open the 2019-20 campaign together barring a splashy offseason acquisition, which certainly can't be ruled out given New York's plentiful cap space.