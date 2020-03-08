Buchnevich picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.

Buchnevich is riding a five-game, seven-point streak that includes six assists. The points give him 44 on the season, a new career high. He's headed toward a low 50s finish. Buchnevich's growth has been steady and slow. We'd love to see him take a bigger jump, but his game is solid enough for fantasy value. But we'll be watching him closely in 2020-21. He needs to make that jump or Buchnevich risks being your average 55-point NHL winger.