Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Five-game, seven-point streak
Buchnevich picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.
Buchnevich is riding a five-game, seven-point streak that includes six assists. The points give him 44 on the season, a new career high. He's headed toward a low 50s finish. Buchnevich's growth has been steady and slow. We'd love to see him take a bigger jump, but his game is solid enough for fantasy value. But we'll be watching him closely in 2020-21. He needs to make that jump or Buchnevich risks being your average 55-point NHL winger.
