Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Forces overtime Wednesday
Buchnevich scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Buchnevich extended his point streak to seven games (two tallies, seven helpers) with his goal in the final minute of regulation. The Russian winger has 16 goals, 46 points, 148 shots and 80 hits through 68 contests this year. A fixture in the Rangers' top six at this point, Buchnevich is worth a look in fantasy.
