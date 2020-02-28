Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Game-time call
Buchnevich (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's clash with the Flyers, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
According to Mercogliano, we will likely receive an update on Buchnevich's status when coach David Quinn talks to the press around 5:30 ET, so word on the winger's status should surface well ahead of the contest. If he can't go, Greg McKegg will presumably draw in for a third straight game.
