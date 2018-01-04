Buchnevich dished out a power-play helper in 18:22 of ice time during Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

The 22-year-old Russian still hasn't lit the lamp since Dec. 13, but this was a step in the right direction, especially considering Buchnevich received more ice time here than in any game dating back to Oct. 10. Owners in dynasty or keeper leagues should kick the tires on acquiring arguably the most skilled offensive player in the Rangers organization before his value starts to balloon.