Buchnevich (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Islanders, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Buchnevich was labeled a question mark earlier in the day due to an illness, but, similar to Monday against the Islanders, he will play again Thursday. The fourth-year winger should handle his usual duties on the top line and the power play, aiming to add to his 25 points through 45 games.