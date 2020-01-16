Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Good to go Thursday
Buchnevich (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Islanders, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Buchnevich was labeled a question mark earlier in the day due to an illness, but, similar to Monday against the Islanders, he will play again Thursday. The fourth-year winger should handle his usual duties on the top line and the power play, aiming to add to his 25 points through 45 games.
