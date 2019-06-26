Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Handed qualifying offer
The Rangers sent Buchnevich a qualifying offer Tuesday.
This was essentially a formality, as there was little doubt that the Rangers would want to retain Buchnevich's rights after he logged another solid season in 2018-19, picking up 21 goals and 38 points in 64 games. The Russian winger will likely sign a multi-year deal to remain in New York in the coming weeks.
