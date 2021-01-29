Buchnevich had an assist and five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo.

Buchnevich is off to a terrific start, with two goals and four assists through seven games. His production was rewarded with a bump up to the top power-play unit at Ryan Strome's expense, and while that move didn't lead to any success with the extra man in this one, it provides yet another reason to be excited about Buchnevich's outlook moving forward. Even with the shortened season, Buchnevich could challenge last year's career high of 46 points.