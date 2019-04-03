Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Iffy for Wednesday's game
Buchnevich (concussion) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Senators, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
It's unusual for a concussed player to only need one game away from the ice -- Buchnevich wasn't in action against the Devils on Monday -- but the official team source isn't ruling him out for Wednesday's clash. If Buchnevich ultimately needs more time to recover, the Blueshirts could always go with an extra defenseman up front.
