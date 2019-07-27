Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Inks new deal
Buchnevich signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Buchnevich filed for arbitration July 5 after being handed a qualifying offer that he deemed unsatisfactory. The 22-year-old notched a career-high 21 goals over 64 games last season in addition to earning 17 assists while averaging 15:10 of ice time per game. Buchnevich figures to slot into a middle-six role for New York in 2019-20.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Files for arbitration•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Finishes season strong•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Back in business Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Iffy for Wednesday's game•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scratched Monday•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
Having trouble figuring out how to value this year's crop of Fantasy forwards? Mike Gay is...
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times