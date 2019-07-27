Buchnevich signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Buchnevich filed for arbitration July 5 after being handed a qualifying offer that he deemed unsatisfactory. The 22-year-old notched a career-high 21 goals over 64 games last season in addition to earning 17 assists while averaging 15:10 of ice time per game. Buchnevich figures to slot into a middle-six role for New York in 2019-20.