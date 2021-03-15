Buchnevich won't play in Monday's game against the Rangers after being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Adam Fox and Phillip Di Giuseppe are also in protocol. Buchnevich has been a key offensive contributor this season, providing eight goals and 14 assists across 26 games. Since it's uncertain if any of the players tested positive for the virus, there's no clear timetable for their return. Wednesday's matchup against the Flyers will be their next opportunity.