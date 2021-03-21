Buchnevich had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over Washington.

It took long enough, but Buchnevich has finally become the star that he was purported to be early in his career. He has 28 points, including 11 goals, in 29 games. And in 10 games since the start of March, Buchnevich has 15 points, including six goals. He won't maintain this pace, but even if he slows, he could still come close to a point-per-game.