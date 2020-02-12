Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Lends helping hand
Buchnevich collected a pair of assists during a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday.
The winger was unsuccessful in four shot attempts, but Buchnevich did not come away from this game empty-handed. The two assists versus the Jets move Buchnevich to within 10 points of tying his career-high for points in a single campaign.
