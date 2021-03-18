Buchnevich (COVID-19 protocol) collected two goals and two assists, all during the second period, in Wednesday's 9-0 win over Philadelphia. He also recorded three shots and a plus-5 rating.

Buchnevich sat out Monday's loss while in protocol and returned with an offensive vengeance Wednesday. He lit the lamp twice in the opening four minutes of the second period to give the Rangers a 4-0 cushion, then he added assists later in the frame on goals by Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad. Buchnevich has found the scoresheet in seven of eight games since the calendar rolled over to March, picking up five goals and eight assists during that stretch. The 25-year-old boasts a team-leading 26 points in 27 games on the year.