Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Nets lone goal in loss
Buchnevich scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.
Buchnevich was the only Ranger able to solve Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom. The Russian winger is up to seven goals and 23 points through 41 games this season. That puts him on pace to set a new career high -- his previous best is 43 points in 2017-18.
