Buchnevich picked up a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

Buchnevich got the secondary helper on Chris Kreider's power-play tally in the second period -- the first of three goals for Kreider -- and finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Alexis Lafreniere in the third. The 25-year-old Russian is blossoming into a productive top-line winger, with four goals and nine points in his last eight games.