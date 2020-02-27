Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: No-go against Montreal
Buchnevich (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Montreal, Newsday's Colin Stephenson reports.
Buchnevich was originally considered a game-time decision for Thursday's contest, so the fact that he's already been ruled out suggests his injury may be more serious than intially believed. At this point, the 24-year-old Russian should be considered questionable at best for Friday's matchup with Philadelphia.
