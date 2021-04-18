Buchnevich scored three goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The winger not only recorded his first career hat trick, he did it on his 26th birthday, as Buchnevich lit the lamp twice in the first period before adding the first of two Rangers empty-netters. Remarkably, the power-play tally was his first of the year. Buchnevich is closing in on new career scoring highs, and on the year he has 19 goals and 40 points through 43 games.