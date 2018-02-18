Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Notches helper in return
Buchnevich recorded one assist during 14:42 of ice time Saturday against the Senators.
This was Buchnevich's first game since sitting out seven games due to a concussion. The 22-year-old winger has also returned to the power play, where he has five goals and 12 points already this season. As the Rangers continue to slip out of the playoff picture, Buchnevich has proven he can be one of the pieces they build around for the future.
