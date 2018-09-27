Buchnevich scored a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the islanders in preseason action.

The goal and one of the helpers came on the power play, as Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad carried the Rangers all night -- only two other players even registered assists for the Blueshirts. The 23-year-old Buchnevich scored 14 goals and 43 points last season in his first full NHL campaign, but bigger things will be expected from him this season as he grows into a top-six role in New York.