Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Notches three points in preseason loss
Buchnevich scored a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the islanders in preseason action.
The goal and one of the helpers came on the power play, as Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad carried the Rangers all night -- only two other players even registered assists for the Blueshirts. The 23-year-old Buchnevich scored 14 goals and 43 points last season in his first full NHL campaign, but bigger things will be expected from him this season as he grows into a top-six role in New York.
