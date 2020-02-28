Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Officially a GTD
Buchnevich's (undisclosed) availability for Friday's game against the Flyers won't be decided until pregame skate, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Coach David Quinn was unwilling to provide some clarity on Buchnevich's status heading into the contest, so we will have to wait until the team takes the ice for warmups to find out his status. Greg McKegg should be prepared to join the lineup if he can't play.
