Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Officially placed on injured reserve
Buchnevich (thumb) was designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering Buchnevich is slated to miss 4-6 weeks due to his broken thumb, it was only a matter of time before be was placed on IR. The move will free up the Rangers to call-up a player from AHL Hartford in order to bolster their forward depth.
