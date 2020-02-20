Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: One of each in win
Buchnevich scored a goal and had an assist as well in a 6-3 win over Chicago on Wednesday.
After a tough outing against the Bruins, Buchnevich returned to form Wednesday, putting up two points on the Blackhawks to give the Rangers' forward 37 points on the season, in 59 games. With goals in three of the last four games, Buchnevich is a decent fantasy play at the moment, especially in DFS.
