Buchnevich suffered a broken thumb against the Blue Jackets on Saturday and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

While Buchnevich has not been officially placed on injured reserve, it's only a matter of time until the paperwork is officially filed by the team considering he will be out for at least a month. Until Mats Zuccarello (groin) is cleared to play -- which could be as early as Monday's matchup with Vancouver -- Jesper Fast figures to have the inside track on a spot on the top line. In 14 games this season, Buchnevich notched five goals, four helpers and 19 shots and was on pace to once again hit the 40-point mark this season.