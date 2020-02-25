Buchnevich (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against the Islanders.

Buchnevich is still dealing with soreness stemming from the car accident he was involved in Sunday, and he'll miss at least one game as a result. The 24-year-old winger, who's notched 14 goals and 37 points in 61 games this campaign, will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with Montreal.