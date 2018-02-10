Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Placed on IR
Buchnevich (concussion) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
If the Rangers make the injured reserve transaction retroactive to Buchnevich's last game played -- Feb. 1 against the Maple Leafs -- he'll be able to return as soon as he's healthy. Unfortunately, that doesn't figure to be anytime soon, as the Russian is still feeling the effects of taking an elbow to the jaw from Jake Gardiner in Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs. If there is a silver lining, though, it's that forward is generally considered the deepest position in fantasy hockey.
