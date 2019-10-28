Buchnevich scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Bruins.

His goal was only his second of the season but he does have points in each of the last three games and has hit the scoresheet in six of nine games this season. The 24-year-old scored 21 goals in 64 games last season and is starting to heat up enough that another 20-goal campaign is a possibility.