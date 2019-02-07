Buchnevich recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Bruins on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old started the season well then went through a little dry spell, but he's producing points again. He has three goals and seven points in the last 14 games, giving him nine goals and 18 points in 36 contests this season. Buchnevich isn't going to reach his totals in the goals and points categories from last season, but he's still a promising young player to own in all formats.