Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Provides goal, assist in win
Buchnevich scored on his lone shot and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Buchnevich picked up his third goal of the season early in the third period, then assisted on Brett Howden's goal later in the frame to close out the scoring. Buchnevich has been more of a set-up man this year, as his 14 assists in 19 games will attest, but he did manage to snap his personal nine-game goal drought. He did show goal-scoring ability in 2018-19 with 21 in 64 games, but he's not yet finding the net with the same frequency this season.
