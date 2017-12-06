Buchnevich scored the game-winning goal on one of his four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Buchnevich's 10th goal of the season came thanks to a fortuitous bounce off the stick of Pittsburgh's Kris Letang and broke a 3-3 tie with 8:48 to play. The 22-year-old Russian lit the lamp only once in his first 10 appearances this season, but he's taken off with nine goals in 17 games since.