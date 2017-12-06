Buchnevich scored the game-winning goal on one of his four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Buchnevich's 10th goal of the season came thanks to a fortuitous bounce off the stick of Pittsburgh's Kris Letang and broke a 3-3 tie with 8:48 to play. The 22-year-old Russian lit the lamp only once in his first 10 appearances this season, but he's taken off with nine goals in 17 games since.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories