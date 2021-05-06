Buchnevich has been suspended for one game for high-sticking Washington's Anthony Mantha during Wednesday's loss to the Capitals.
Buchnevich will miss Thursday's game versus Boston, but he'll be eligible to return for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Bruins. With Buchnevich unavailable, look for Jonny Brodzinski to draw into the Rangers' lineup for Thursday's contest.
