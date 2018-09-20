Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Registers two points versus Flyers
Buchnevich recorded a goal and two points with five shots on goal in a 6-4 preseason loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old ended last season on a tremendous cold streak, posting just a goal and nine points in the final 22 games. With that in mind, it's great to see him performing well and apparently ready to put the poor final quarter of 2017-18 behind him. Despite the lackluster finish, Buchnevich still ended last season with a career-best 14 goals and 43 points.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Only one point in last eight games•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Collects three helpers against Carolina•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Notches helper in return•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: All set for Saturday's contest•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Figures to resume practicing Friday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Placed on IR•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...