Buchnevich recorded a goal and two points with five shots on goal in a 6-4 preseason loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old ended last season on a tremendous cold streak, posting just a goal and nine points in the final 22 games. With that in mind, it's great to see him performing well and apparently ready to put the poor final quarter of 2017-18 behind him. Despite the lackluster finish, Buchnevich still ended last season with a career-best 14 goals and 43 points.