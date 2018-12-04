Buchnevich (thumb) practiced Wednesday, raising the possibility that he'll return for road games against the Panthers and Lightning, respectively, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Buchnevich, Mats Zuccarello (groin), Vladislav Namestnikov (concussion), and defenseman Adam McQuaid (lower body) all returned to practice Tuesday with hopes of returning on the Florida trip. The Rangers haven't been able to use Buchnevich in the past 11 games, with the Eastern Conference club winning only five times over that span.