After being a healthy scratch versus Colorado, Buchnevich will play Wednesday in Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The 23-year-old Russian will take Cody McLeod's spot on the fourth line. In five games this season, Buchnevich has three points, including a pair of goals. The Rangers are hopeful that one game spent in the press box is enough to light a fire under the young winger, who last season, registered 43 points in 74 games.