Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Returns to lineup
After being a healthy scratch versus Colorado, Buchnevich will play Wednesday in Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The 23-year-old Russian will take Cody McLeod's spot on the fourth line. In five games this season, Buchnevich has three points, including a pair of goals. The Rangers are hopeful that one game spent in the press box is enough to light a fire under the young winger, who last season, registered 43 points in 74 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Notches three points in preseason loss•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Registers two points versus Flyers•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Only one point in last eight games•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Collects three helpers against Carolina•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Notches helper in return•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: All set for Saturday's contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...