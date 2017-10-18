Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Rips home power-play tally in loss
Buchnevich scored a power-play goal and logged 9:47 of ice time (3:58 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
After recording three helpers through the first six games of the season while playing in a top-six role, Buchnevich was relegated to the fourth line for Tuesday's contest. The sophomore is far too talented offensively to stay in a bottom-six role for long, and it's encouraging that he remained a fixture on the power play. A big breakout might not occur in 2017-18, but the future remains bright for the gifted scorer.
