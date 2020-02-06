Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Rolls up three points
Buchnevich registered a goal and two assists on six shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Toronto. He also posted a plus-4 rating with a pair of hits.
Buchnevich enjoyed his first three-point performance since March 2018. He scored what proved to be the game-winner late in the second period to put the Rangers up 4-2, and he also drew secondary assists on goals by Chris Kreider and Greg McKegg (EN). The 24-year-old has found the net in four of his last five games, giving him 11 goals and 31 points in 52 contests this season.
