Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scores 15th goal
Buchnevich recorded a power-play goal, four shots on net and four hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
The Rangers entered the third period with a 5-1 deficit, so Buchnevich's goal didn't make much of a difference. However, it was his 15th of the season, and now he's four points shy of a career-high 43.
