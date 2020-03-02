Play

Buchnevich recorded a power-play goal, four shots on net and four hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Rangers entered the third period with a 5-1 deficit, so Buchnevich's goal didn't make much of a difference. However, it was his 15th of the season, and now he's four points shy of a career-high 43.

