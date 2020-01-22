Buchnevich lit the lamp on six shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Buchnevich logged a season-high 24:18 of ice time thanks to 6:16 of action with the man advantage, which is where he scored his eighth goal of the year. He also managed to tie his season high for shots on goal, but this volume is uncharacteristic for Buchnevich, as he's averaging less than two shots per game. The 24-year-old winger has 26 points through 48 games, and reaching a new career high (44) is within reach after the All-Star break.