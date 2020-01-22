Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scores against cross-town rival
Buchnevich lit the lamp on six shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
Buchnevich logged a season-high 24:18 of ice time thanks to 6:16 of action with the man advantage, which is where he scored his eighth goal of the year. He also managed to tie his season high for shots on goal, but this volume is uncharacteristic for Buchnevich, as he's averaging less than two shots per game. The 24-year-old winger has 26 points through 48 games, and reaching a new career high (44) is within reach after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.