Buchnevich potted two goals -- one shorthanded -- in Thursday's 8-3 win over Philadelphia.

Buchnevich scored New York's second and seventh goals of the night, beating Carter Hart on the first and Brian Elliott on the second. The latter was the first shorthanded goal of the 25-year-old Russian's career, as he's finally been entrusted with penalty killing duties for the first time in his fifth NHL season. This performance also bumped Buchnevich up to a point-per-game pace this season, and 13 of his 31 points are goals.