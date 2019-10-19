Play

Buchnevich scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Buchnevich struck for his first of the season while on the power play, springing in alone and out-waiting Washington goalie Braden Holtby with a lovely deke. A 21-goal man a year ago, Buchnevich has a goal and three assists through five games so far this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories