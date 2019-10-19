Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scores first of the year
Buchnevich scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
Buchnevich struck for his first of the season while on the power play, springing in alone and out-waiting Washington goalie Braden Holtby with a lovely deke. A 21-goal man a year ago, Buchnevich has a goal and three assists through five games so far this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Trio of helpers in win•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Inks new deal•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Files for arbitration•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Finishes season strong•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Back in business Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.