Buchnevich's goal on the power play was one of two points for the winger as well as the difference in a 5-3 Monday victory over Columbus.

Buchnevich continued the progress he'd made near the end of October by adding another goal to his total and reaching 12 points on the season. If he can keep up what he's shown in the past few games, New York and his fantasy owners might have a valuable fantasy weapon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories