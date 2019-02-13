Buchnevich scored his 10th goal of 2018-19 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

The winger has three goals and three assists over his last 10 games. Tuesday's goal was his first in nearly a month, with Buchnevich's owners having to go all the way back to Jan. 15 to find his last breakthrough. He finished a minus-2 in the loss.

