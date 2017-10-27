Buchnevich recorded two goals on two shots and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 5-2 win over Arizona.

While fantasy owners love the two-goal showing, it also likely solidifies Buchnevich's role on the fourth line for Saturday's road contest against Montreal. The 22-year-old Russian is easily one of the most talented players on the New York roster and has collected three goals and seven points through 11 games this season, but unless he's consistently deployed in offensive situations, Buchnevich will struggle to reach his scoring potential.