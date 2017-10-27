Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scores twice in win over Coyotes
Buchnevich recorded two goals on two shots and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 5-2 win over Arizona.
While fantasy owners love the two-goal showing, it also likely solidifies Buchnevich's role on the fourth line for Saturday's road contest against Montreal. The 22-year-old Russian is easily one of the most talented players on the New York roster and has collected three goals and seven points through 11 games this season, but unless he's consistently deployed in offensive situations, Buchnevich will struggle to reach his scoring potential.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Rips home power-play tally in loss•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Posts 20 points in rookie campaign•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Celebrates NHL return with goal•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Reports back to Rangers•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Sent to minors Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...