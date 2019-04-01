Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Scratched Monday
Buchnevich (concussion) will not play in Monday's game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Buchnevich's game-time decision call came as a bit of a surprise, but he may have sustained an injury in Sunday's game in Philadelphia. For now, he should be considered day-to-day as Connor Brickley enters the lineup.
