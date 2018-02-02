Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Sits out practice Friday
Buchnevich (concussion) didn't participate in Friday's practice and will be sidelined indefinitely, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.
The 22-year-old winger took an elbow to the jaw from Jake Gardiner in Thursday's game against Toronto and was unable to return. Buchnevich has carved himself a nice role on the Rangers' roster, compiling 13 goals and 32 points -- 12 on the power play -- while averaging 14:42 of ice time through 50 games. If Buchnevich can't clear protocol for Saturday's meeting with the Predators, expect Paul Carey to slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Will not return Thursday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Sits second on team in scoring•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Breaks out with three-point effort•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Gets power-play point Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Reaches double-digit goals•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Totals three points against Panthers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...