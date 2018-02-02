Play

Buchnevich (concussion) didn't participate in Friday's practice and will be sidelined indefinitely, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.

The 22-year-old winger took an elbow to the jaw from Jake Gardiner in Thursday's game against Toronto and was unable to return. Buchnevich has carved himself a nice role on the Rangers' roster, compiling 13 goals and 32 points -- 12 on the power play -- while averaging 14:42 of ice time through 50 games. If Buchnevich can't clear protocol for Saturday's meeting with the Predators, expect Paul Carey to slot into the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories