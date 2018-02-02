Buchnevich (concussion) didn't participate in Friday's practice and will be sidelined indefinitely, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.

The 22-year-old winger took an elbow to the jaw from Jake Gardiner in Thursday's game against Toronto and was unable to return. Buchnevich has carved himself a nice role on the Rangers' roster, compiling 13 goals and 32 points -- 12 on the power play -- while averaging 14:42 of ice time through 50 games. If Buchnevich can't clear protocol for Saturday's meeting with the Predators, expect Paul Carey to slot into the lineup.