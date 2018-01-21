Buchnevich scored his 13th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The goal came on the power play and it extended his current scoring streak to three games and four points (two goals, two assists). Buchnevich now has 30 points in 46 games which is good enough for second in scoring on the Ranger. Pretty sweet for a guy with just 87 NHL regular-season games under his belt.