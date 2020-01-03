Buchnevich recorded a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Buchnevich set up Jacob Trouba for the Rangers' first goal on a five-on-three. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Buchnevich. The Russian has been a little streaky this year, but he's compiled 22 points, 69 shots on goal and 48 hits through 40 contests.