Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Snags power-play helper
Buchnevich recorded a power-play assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Buchnevich set up Jacob Trouba for the Rangers' first goal on a five-on-three. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Buchnevich. The Russian has been a little streaky this year, but he's compiled 22 points, 69 shots on goal and 48 hits through 40 contests.
